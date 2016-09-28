This Week In Black History

Week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Abolitionist and writer David Walker is born. Walker is best known for his powerful anti-slavery pamphlet “David Walker’s Appeal.” The “Appeal” was published on this same day in 1829.

1833—Reverend Lemuel Haynes dies at 88. He was one of the leading Black veterans of America’s war for independence from England.

1868—The Opelousas Massacre occurs. Racist Whites launch a terror campaign in St. Landry Parrish, La., resulting in the deaths of at least 200 Blacks.

1895—The National Baptist Convention is founded.

1991—Jazz Trumpeter Miles Davis dies in Santa Monica, Calif., of a stroke. He was 65.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: