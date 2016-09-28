“The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Season 9 Trailer Arrives + Release Date

The Bravo network has an efficient machine running in terms of scheduling, as they always make sure that at least one Housewives franchise is always on the air. With RHONY officially wrapped for the season and RHOC and RHONJ both set to air their respective reunions in the coming weeks, it was only a matter of time before we got a look at the 9th season of the network’s highest-rated show, Real Housewives of Atlanta. With Queen Bee Nene Leakes once again missing from the center with her peach in hand, there had to be someone to fill her spot…and that happens to be Sheree Whitfield, who is back to full-time status.

Typically RHOA begins at the start of November and usually runs until April, so releasing the season 9 trailer ahead of the reality show’s November 6th premiere date is right on time. In addition to Whitfield, regular cast members Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams all will return. Love B. Scott has more of the inside scoop regarding plotlines, beefs and new friendships.

Via Love B. Scott:

First up, we’ve got Whitfield stirring up drama with Moore over construction at Moore’s new (and still unfinished) home: “The bitch is back and the Chateau is finally ready,” says Whitfield, flaunting her own newly finished mansion. “Unlike ‘More Work Needed Manor!’ “Look, ho–” Moore says, before Whitfield fires back: “Ho?! Why you running away with your unfinished ass house?!”

But Moore has bigger fish to fry: The star is also going through a roller coaster relationship with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Matt Jordan. Things appear to be going well at first, with Parks remarking to Moore: “Real sex does you good, girl” – but things quickly take a dark turn. “He kicked in my hotel room door,” says Moore in the next scene, crying. “Just mad and hitting the walls.” As the rest of her costars worry whether an “unstable” Jordan knows where Moore lives, security camera footage of him apparently busting out windows in Moore’s garage unfolds.

And that’s not the only relationship experiencing strain: Bailey is still coming to grips with her separation from husband Peter Thomas. “I want a divorce,” Bailey tells her lawyer in one scene, as Parks and Moore wonder if the star has a new “love interest” after she’s seen arriving alone at someone’s apartment.

You can check out the trailer HERE:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BK6lt7LBUzr/?taken-by=theshaderoom

Honestly these new storylines don’t sound that new, just drama recycled from the past few seasons. Given that Nene Leakes is absent from this season (as she was for most of the last) and ratings were significantly down last year because of it, it will be interesting to see if fans will tune in or tune out.

