South Fulton Library reopens and completes phase 1 of Library Building Program

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System reopened its tenth and final building project in Phase I of the Library Building Program, opening the renovated and expanded South Fulton Library on Thursday, September 22, 2016.

The event, a packed house of nearly 300 community members, was attended by local community leaders and public officials. The Grand Opening, which was hosted by Commissioner Emma I. Darnell, included a performance by local singing duo, Rosemary and John Robertson; the Pledge of Allegiance, recited by students from C. H. Gullatt Elementary School in Union City, remarks by Fulton County Commission Chairman John H. Eaves, Library Executive Director, Gabriel Morley, Library Board of Trustees Vice Chairman, Phyllis D. Bailey and Library Foundation Member A. Michelle Smith.

The event was capped off by a formal ribbon cutting. Guests enjoyed technology demonstrations, story times, face painting and more throughout the day, as well as a visit from beloved Library mascot Rocky the Reading Raccoon.

