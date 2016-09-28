South Fulton Library reopens and completes phase 1 of Library Building Program

From Left: Elsie Fitzpatrick, Friends of South Fulton Library; Dick Anderson, County Manager, Fulton County Government; Ellis Kirby, Director, DREAM; Beverly Young, Friends of South Fulton Library; Cheryl McAfee, McAfee3 Architects; Eric Wilson, Heery International, Inc.; Chairman John H. Eaves (District 7, At-Large), Fulton County Board of Commissioners; A. Michelle Smith, Atlanta-Fulton Public Library Foundation Board Member; Todd Long, Chief Operating Officer, Fulton County Government; Commissioner Emma I. Darnell (District 6), Fulton County Board of Commissioners; Patricia McCord, Friends of South Fulton Library; Community Member; Dr. Gabriel Morley, Director, Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System; Phyllis D. Bailey, Vice Chairman, Library Board of Trustees; Paul Kaplan, Chairman, Library Board of Trustees; Alfred Collins, Assistant Director, Building Engineering/Library Projects, DREAM, Fulton County Government; David Kimmel, H.J. Russell and Company; Odessa Washington-Williams, Friends of South Fulton Library; Charissa Reedy, Friends of South Fulton Library; Councilman Brian K. Jones, Union City Council; Lionell Thomas, Director, Fulton County Arts and Culture; Aleisha Sawyer, Friends of South Fulton Library; Keisha Kent-Sawyer, President, Friends of South Fulton Library.
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System reopened its tenth and final building project in Phase I of the Library Building Program, opening the renovated and expanded South Fulton Library on Thursday, September 22, 2016.
Children from C.H. Gullatt Elementary School in Union City perform the Pledge of Allegiance.
The event, a packed house of nearly 300 community members, was attended by local community leaders and public officials. The Grand Opening, which was hosted by Commissioner Emma I. Darnell, included a performance by local singing duo, Rosemary and John Robertson; the Pledge of Allegiance, recited by students from C. H. Gullatt Elementary School in Union City, remarks by Fulton County Commission Chairman John H. Eaves, Library Executive Director, Gabriel Morley, Library Board of Trustees Vice Chairman, Phyllis D. Bailey and Library Foundation Member A. Michelle Smith.
Artwork by local artist Robert Witherspoon, Project Title: Tree of Life This beautiful tree will greet guests as they enter the South Fulton Library.
The event was capped off by a formal ribbon cutting. Guests enjoyed technology demonstrations, story times, face painting and more throughout the day, as well as a visit from beloved Library mascot Rocky the Reading Raccoon.