“Costumes of the Wiz Live!” opening gala at August Wilson Center

“We aren’t in Kansas anymore!” On Sept. 17 at the August Wilson Center for African American Culture guests knew they were not in Kansas and wondered if they were still in Pittsburgh. Fashion Africana along with presenting sponsor Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield presented “Costumes of the Wiz Live! The work of Paul Tazewell.”



On this magical opening gala evening guests walked the yellow brick road and were welcomed to Emerald City by a trio of handsome greeters. It was strongly suggested that guests should be seen in green and they complied from lipstick to stilettos.

Visitors to Oz enjoyed a VIP reception, a show stopping performance by Broadway’s Brynn Williams performances by Kingdom People with music director Dwayne Fulton and a performance by the Alumni Theater Company. The in theater performance concluded with The Wiz movie screening. Guests then eased on down the road for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and to witness the work of Paul Tazewell.



The evening ended with an Emerald City dance party. The Wiz Live! Premiered live on NBC on Dec. 3, 2015 with Akron, Ohio native Paul Tazewell as the costume designer. Tazewell has been designing costumes for theater, dance, opera and film for over 20 years. His Broadway credits include “Hamilton,” “Dr. Zhivago,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “The Color Purple” and “Bring in Da Noise, Bring in Da Funk.” The Costumes of the Wiz Live! Exhibit will continue through Nov. 30 and is open to the public at AWC with a $5 donation. Purchase tickets at http://www.wizliveexhibit.com

