COGIC, U.S. Fund for UNICEF launch initiative as part of ongoing partnership

(Black PR Wire) New York—The Church of God in Christ and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF have developed and produced two new Direct Response TV spots with both Bishop P.A. Brooks and his daughter, Evangelist Faithe Brooks. Bishop Brooks is the First Assistant Presiding Bishop of COGIC and Evangelist Faithe Brooks is a noted Evangelist who has performed as singer and lecturer around the world in regard to the teachings of Christianity. The new DRTV ads will air every Sunday on the Word Network at 3 p.m. through to at least the end of the year.

The DRTV campaign is part of an ongoing partnership between the U.S. Fund for UNICEF and COGIC, which aims to engage faith-based communities to support UNICEF’s lifesaving work on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable children. In 2015 the joint campaign, I AM #STOPPINGEBOLA raised $100,000 in support of UNICEF’s work to halt the spread of Ebola in Liberia.

“We are thrilled to launch this new production endeavor with COGIC, who have proven to be a great partner over the years,” said Caryl M. Stern, president and CEO of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. “COGIC has stepped up every time we have reached out to them, providing support for UNICEF’s water and sanitation, nutrition, health, education, and protection programs for children around the world.”

