Church Circuit 9-28-16

September to Remember Revival

Unity Baptist Church will host its revival every Wednesday in September at 7:30 p.m.

Sept 28—Rev. Dr. Jerry Carter, Calvary Baptist Church, Morristown, NJ. Rev. Dr. Richard W. Wingfield, Host Pastor. For more information call 412-646-1787.

Honoring Rev. Perrin

OCT.1—Macedonia Baptist Church, Duquesne, will be honoring or First Lady, Rev. Carolyn Perrin. She is one of many honorees at this event which will be held at the Georgetown Inn in Pleasand Hills. The program will start at 4 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. Call 412-466-4722.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: