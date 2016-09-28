Baptist Temple Church celebrates at prayer brunch

On Saturday Sept. 10 Baptist Temple Church celebrated at a Prayer Brunch at the Doubletree Hotel at the Monroeville Convention Center.

Rev. Dr. Vernard Hinton delivered a celebratory message. A slideshow chronicling the people and pastors of the Church over 95 years was also presented.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation to the Church of three Teenie Harris images taken of the Church.

