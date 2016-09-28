Community
Baptist Temple Church celebrates at prayer brunch

BAPTIST TEMPLE CHURCH CELEBRATES—On Saturday Sept. 10 Baptist Temple Church celebrated a Prayer Brunch at the Doubletree Hotel at the Monroeville Convention Center.  Rev. Dr. Vernard Hinton delivered a celebratory message. A slideshow chronicling the people and pastors of the Church over 95 years was also presented. A highlight of the evening was the presentation to the Church of three Teenie Harris images taken of the Church.  In the photo above from left: Rev. Dr. Vernard E. Hinton, one of the former pastors of the church who is now Senior Site Pastor of The Mount, North Carolina, Rev. Rodney Adam Lyde, pastor of Baptist Temple Church; Rev. Jacqueline Lyde, First Lady and Associate Minister of Baptist Temple Church; Dominique Luster, Teenie Harris Archivist of the Carnegie Museum of Art and Charlene Foggie Barnett, Archive Specialist of the Carnegie Museum of Art. 

