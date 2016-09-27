T.I.’s daughter Zonnique Pullins sentenced for taking handgun to Atlanta airport

Zonnique Pullins, the step-daughter of rapper T.I. and biological daughter of singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris, joined the “Family Hustle” of mugshots when she was arrested back in June for bringing a handgun in one of her carry-on bags through security at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport back in June.

The judge in her case handed down the decision. And Pullins may have dodged a bullet (no pun intended) when she took a plea deal from the judge.

Zonnique Pullins was able to escape jail time because she has never had any legal entanglements before.

Pullins will have to take a gun law training class, TMZ reports, pay a $500 fine and complete 60 hours of community service. She also has to submit to random drug tests.

If Pullins can get all this done 90 days, the judge agreed to drop the gun charge altogether.

