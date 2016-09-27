Rob Kardashian blasts his family for not inviting Blac Chyna to baby shower

Robert Kardashian Jr. went volcanic on his family for have the nerve not to invite his fiancee and mother of his child, Blac Chyna, to the baby shower.

First of all, how can you possibly have a baby shower without the attendance of the pregnant woman?

In any event, Rob Kardashian went off on the rest of his clan to articulate unequivocally his anger at the shade the threw at his girlfriend.

Didn’t invite the Mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me ‼️? You all must have lost your damn minds ,,,🙋🏿 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So far none of the Kardashians have responded back. But they tried to pull a stunt on Rob Kardashian’s girlfriend and he completely shut it down.

Photo: Instagram

