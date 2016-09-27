‘Hillary Clinton was Masterful,’ Rev. Jesse Jackson Says

Rev. Jesse Jackson says that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s performance at the first 2016 presidential debate was “masterful.” Below is his statement:

This is what a president looks like.

Hillary Clinton was masterful tonight. Her arsenal of smarts, savvy and experience was on full display throughout the evening.

From foreign affairs to national security to the epidemic of gun violence in our inner cities, Clinton had a complete grasp of the facts and plans to tackle the pains and perils facing the nation.

What should be absolutely clear to everyone after the tonight is that Donald Trump is a hotel builder, Clinton is a nation builder. He was throwing pebbles, she was dropping boulders.

Trump was largely uniformed and filibustered most of the debate. At one point, Trump seemed to criticize Clinton for taking time off the campaign trail to prepare for tonight’s crucial face-off.

“You know what else I prepared for,” Clinton shot back, “to be president.”

Drop the mic, Hillary.

Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

Founder and President

Rainbow PUSH Coalition