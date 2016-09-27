Falcons and Saints join protest AFTER National Anthem

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints joined the national debate and protest started by San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick, but they put on a display after the National Anthem.
After both teams stood and honored the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, the Falcons and the Saints came together and held hands in a circle in a powerful display of unity before the nationally televised game.
Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to Falcons coach Dan Quinn with the idea, according to ESPN.
It was deemed a great way by the rivals to join the national protest against racial injustice and police brutality in America while still respecting the anthem.
Both teams held a reflective period for about one minute.
With a message of togetherness, the Falcons and Saints lock arms and put the rivalry aside for a moment before #MNF. #Together #ATLvsNO pic.twitter.com/k82MiIDDQX
— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2016
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Photo: New Orleans Twitter