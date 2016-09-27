Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Falcons and Saints join protest AFTER National Anthem

Posted 1 hour ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Leave a comment

saints-falcons-unityNEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints joined the national debate and protest started by San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick, but they put on a display after the National Anthem.

After both teams stood and honored the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, the Falcons and the Saints came together and held hands in a circle in a powerful display of unity before the nationally televised game.

Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to Falcons coach Dan Quinn with the idea, according to ESPN.

It was deemed a great way by the rivals to join the national protest against racial injustice and police brutality in America while still respecting the anthem.

Both teams held a reflective period for about one minute.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Photo: New Orleans Twitter

AFTER National Anthem , Atalnta Falcons , join protest , louisiana , mercedes benz superdome , New Orleans , New Orleans Saints , saints and falcons join hands

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now