Falcons and Saints join protest AFTER National Anthem

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints joined the national debate and protest started by San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick, but they put on a display after the National Anthem.

After both teams stood and honored the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner, the Falcons and the Saints came together and held hands in a circle in a powerful display of unity before the nationally televised game.

Saints coach Sean Payton reached out to Falcons coach Dan Quinn with the idea, according to ESPN.

It was deemed a great way by the rivals to join the national protest against racial injustice and police brutality in America while still respecting the anthem.

Both teams held a reflective period for about one minute.

With a message of togetherness, the Falcons and Saints lock arms and put the rivalry aside for a moment before #MNF. #Together #ATLvsNO pic.twitter.com/k82MiIDDQX — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2016

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Photo: New Orleans Twitter

Also On Atlanta Daily World: