Cookie Johnson tells Oprah the horror of learning Magic Johnson’s virus, son being gay

Cookie Johnson, wife of basketball legend Magic Johnson, shares with Oprah Winfrey on “SuperSoul Sunday” the absolute terror she felt when she learned that her newlywed husband had contracted the HIV virus.

She also shared that she greatly feared that she and her unborn baby, EJ Johnson, would also be infected with the virus that causes AIDS. Cookie Johnson said she fully immersed herself in her faith to overcome the extreme turbulence in her marriage. And she said it was her faith that helped her accept that her son’s homosexuality.

Check out the interview in full here:

