2016 Bud Billiken Parade Finalists Celebrate at Awards Ceremony

The Chicago Defender Charities brought Bud Billiken Parade finalists together for a special awards ceremony.

Finalists in the categories of dance team, drill team, band, cheer, and military unit gathered at Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies on Thursday, Sept. 22 to celebrate their performances in this year’s parade. Kari Steele, commissioner of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, and Chez Smith, special programs manager at Chicago Defender Charities, presented awards to the first, second and third place winners in each category.

Below are the winning teams in each category in order of ranking:

Drill Teams
  1. Golden Knights Drill Team
  2. New Generation Fancy Drill Team (Chicago)
  3. Michigan City Soul Steppers (Michigan)
Dance Teams
  1. Final Phaze
  2. Silent Threat
  3. Dance Force 
Bands
  1. Rich Central High School
  2. New Generation Marching Band (Virginia)
  3. Percy Julian High School
Cheerleaders
  1. Chi Town Cheerleaders
  2. Chicago Storm
  3. Garfield Park
Military
  1. U.S. Air Force Honor Guard
  2. U.S. Navy Band
  3. 8th Infantry Illinois Army National Guard

