Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Social media reacts to THAT ‘Power’ season finale

Posted 3 hours ago.


Terry Shropshire, Managing Editor and Web Editor
Leave a comment

ghost-and-tommyFolks are feeling some kind of way about the ending of the ultra-popular “Power” season finale. The reviews were as volatile as they were mixed as Ghost and the crew took fans of the show on a corkscrew of emotions. Check it out.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ghost , Omari Hardwick , reacts to THAT 'Power' season finale , social media , tommy

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now