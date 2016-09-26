Mayor Reed to participate in panel discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival

Mayor Kasim Reed will join United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor and former Florida Congressman Allen West for a panel discussion titled “The State of Black America” during the Texas Tribune Festival on Sept. 24 at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Texas Tribune Festival, which will start at 2:45 p.m. CT/1:45 ET, is an innovative and engaging three-day event for people who are passionate about the issues that affect Texans. Each year, the Festival brings together public officials to explore state and national pressing issues.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public media organization who works to promote civic engagement and discourse on public policy, politics, government and other matters of statewide interest.

Those interested can tune in to the panel at https://www.texastribune.org/livestream/texas-tribune-festival-2016/.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: