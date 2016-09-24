Georgia cop charged with shooting herself then blaming it on ‘black man’

JACKSON, Ga. – A white police officer is being charged with four felonies after apparently shooting herself and then falsely blaming it on a black man as part of her botched cover-up.

Sherry Hall, a newly hired police officer in Jackson, about an hour southeast of Atlanta, told investigators that she had been shot on Sept. 13 and that only a body armor saved her life, setting off a 10-day chase for an unidentified black man, the AJC reported.

This happened after only three months on the job. But her convoluted story was unraveled by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This past Friday, Hall was charged with four felonies, including evidence tampering and giving false statements to investigators.

With no one else in the vicinity when Hall was shot, the GBI unofficially concluded that she shot herself. But they are not going on the record saying she did.

“Cops are humans and they make mistakes, but this is not a mistake,” Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said at a news conference. “This is criminal.”

GBI Special Agent Joe Wooten said Hall is on paid administrative leave after checking herself into a “private facility” to seek help.

“Upon release, she will be arrested,” Wooten said.

The question now is this: Is Hall strategically trying to use the “crazy” alibi as a way to get out of doing hard time, even though she needlessly put black men’s lives in danger? After all, she did check into a “private facility.”

Photo: Jackson Police Department

Also On Atlanta Daily World: