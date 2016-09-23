Video: Metro Atlanta women’s gun battle with 3 home invaders, killing one intruder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. – A suburban Atlanta woman, surprised by three burglars who broke into her house, surprised the trio by emerging from her bedroom and emptying her semi-automatic pistol at them, killing one of the three invaders.

Gwinnett County police have an APB (All Points Bulletin) out for the other two burglars, who escaped after their botched break, WSB-TV reported.

The unidentified woman, a local restaurant manager, was staying over with a housemate on Sept. 16 while working on a job-related project. Around 4 a.m., three armed men burst through the front door, surveillance video from inside the house revealed

But as the three males burst through the door of the house and spread out looking for valuables, the woman emerged from her bedroom with a gun and immediately opened fire.

One of the men ran through a glass door to escape. Another was struck by the woman’s gunfire and died in the driveway of the house.

Source: YouTube WSBTV

Also On Atlanta Daily World: