See the National Museum of African American History and Culture Constructed in Under Two Minutes

The National Museum of African American History and Culture may have taken over four years to build, but you can watch its construction in less than two minutes.

Tech company EarthCam captured the museum’s construction progress in a time-lapse movie from May 2012 to September 2016. The National Museum of African American History and Culture is the Smithsonian Institute’s 19th museum and the HD imagery from the EarthCam construction camera highlights the beauty of the Freelon Adjaye Bond/SmithGroup vision.



Courtesy of EarthCam

