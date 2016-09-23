New Chevy Equinox Unveiled at the Museum of Science and Industry

Chevrolet unveiled its new Chevy Equinox at the Museum of Science and Industry Thursday, and its most impressive upgrade? Safety.

The all-new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox aims to deliver on crossover customers’ need for comfort, connectivity, efficiency, and safety. Chevrolet says its newest Equinox hits home on all counts, but particularly in the area of safety.

The Equinox offers a suite of active safety technologies and adaptive crash-avoidance features that help provide peace of mind on the road for adults as well as new teen drivers. Teen Driver technology allows parents to set certain vehicle controls and review an in-vehicle report card with their teens, helping to encourage safe driving habits. To hit this higher level of safety, designers relied on advanced technology.

“The Chevrolet Equinox ramps up its awareness and protection capability with an even broader range of available technologies designed to assist drivers in everyday situations,” said Ray Kiefer, General Motors Active Safety technical fellow. “From daily driving to parking and crash avoidance, it can help the occupants avoid trouble altogether.”

In addition to traditional passive safety features, the Equinox has features designed to enhance driver awareness on the road including a number of safety alerts and warnings, surround vision which provides a look at the crossover’s perimeter, and, low-speed forward automatic braking. And on the outside, Chevrolet says the Equinox has a stronger body structure.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox goes sale in spring 2017.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: