Incredible: N.Y. teacher arrested for badly beating student who owed him drug money

In one of the most astounding and shocking stories of the year, a New York City teacher has been apprehended for allegedly robbing then beating one of his students so bad that he had to have his head sewn shut — because the student owed the teacher $4,000 in drug money, according to the New York Daily News.

Kevin Pope, 48, a science teacher at the John V. Lindsey Wildcats Academy in Hunts Point in the Bronx borough of New York City was arrested about 10 a.m. two blocks away from the school, officials said. He allegedly beat the teen so badly doctors needed staples to close the wounds to the back of his head.

The teen, whose name was not released, told cops Pope approached him demanding $4,000 for drugs he had sold the victim but was never paid for. The type of drugs were not immediately disclosed.

Pope attacked the teen when he didn’t fork over the money, and ran off with the victim’s iPhone, chain and wallet, cops said.

The teen was taken to an area hospital with deep cuts and bruises to his face and the back of his head.

John V. Lindsay Wildcat Charter School is a privately run, publicly funded charter school for high school students who have dropped out of traditional high schools.

A spokesman for the charter school had no comment on Pope’s arrest when reached by phone Friday.

Pope’s arraignment was pending Friday evening.

