Chicago Housing Authority CEO Honored at Sustainability Awards

Eugene “Gene” Jones, Chief Executive Officer for the Chicago Housing Authority, will be honored for his commitment to community sustainability at the Holsten Human Capital Development Annual Community Sustainability Awards.

The awards honor individuals who have played a significant role in building healthy communities in the City of Chicago.

“We can think of no one more deserving than Gene Jones to receive recognition for his decades of work in impacting healthy communities,” said Jackie Holsten, Chairman of the Board of Holsten Human Capital Development.

Jones is directly responsible for implementing CHA’s extensive redevelopment program of public housing and continuing the agency’s mixed-income-focused strategic initiative – Plan Forward – to help build strong, vibrant communities throughout Chicago. He has more than 35 years of service and experience and is credited for turning around numerous troubled housing authorities to either a standard or high performance.

The event will be held on Thursday, September 29th, at Loyola University’s Kasbeer Hall (25 E Pearson, Chicago) from 5:30 – 7:30 pm. Drinks and appetizers will be provided, as well as live entertainment by singer Terisa Griffin, who was a finalist on The Voice! Complimentary parking available adjacent to the YMCA at 30 W. Chicago Ave. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased online at hhcd.org. To purchase your tickets by phone, or for any questions, please contact Sharon Wilson: 312-274-9122 or rsvp@holstenchicago.com

