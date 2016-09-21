Women’s Weekend at Pentecostal

White and purple were the chosen colors to beautify the ladies who attended the Women’s Weekend 2016, held Sept. 9-11 at Pentecostal Temple COGIC, in East Liberty.

The annual event led by First Lady Barbara J. Mann has established a following throughout the church world that includes visitors from surrounding states who look forward to the array of special attractions that include extraordinary speakers, psalmists, captivating seminars and an all women’s choir who stirs up the praises to God.

“Pac-Your-Pew-For-Prayer,” petitioning God’s intervention and healing for the family was the focus of Friday’s worship service. After greeting the women, Mann shared how families are under satanic attack that is manifested through sicknesses, depression, financial oppression and violence as indicated in the inappropriate behavior displayed in our society. She further emphasized that prayer is pertinent to enable families to be “empowered to conceive” God’s will in our homes. The prayer was concluded by a powerful sermon preached by Pittsburgh evangelist Marlene Ford.

