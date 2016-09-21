National News
Home > National News

This Week In Black History

Posted 6 hours ago.


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

GWENDOLYN BROOKS

GWENDOLYN BROOKS


For the week of Sept. 21-27

September 21

JohnConyers

JOHN CONYERS


1872—John Henry Conyers becomes the first Black student at the U.S. Naval Academy. However, racism and often violent harassment forced him to leave the academy before he was able to graduate.

1905—The Atlanta Life Insurance Co. is established in Atlanta, Ga., and becomes one of the largest insurance companies in America serving a predominantly African-American clientele.

Colin Powell

GEN. COLIN POWELL


1984—Gen. Colin Powell becomes the first African-American named as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. As the nation’s top military leader, Powell was praised by some Blacks as a role model while he was criticized for supporting what critics considered the government’s war-mongering policies. His generally positive reputation was damaged by his speaking before the United Nations and providing misinformation in 2003 in support of the Bush administration’s war in Iraq.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World:
comments – Add Yours
DIGITAL EDITION!
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now