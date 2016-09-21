Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Almost Made A Baby While Filming ‘Fade’

By now everyone has likely seen Kanye West’s video for his song “Fade” from his latest album The Life of Pablo. What makes the video such a standout and memorable clip is that it stars Teyana Taylor showing off her jaw-dropping body and killer dance moves. The video was largely a solo effort, but her real-life love Iman Shumpert pops up during a steamy shower scene that was so sexy you almost had to look away. Now, Teyana dishing on all the juicy details of filming such a hot scene with her man and what happened between takes.

While visiting The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, Teyana Taylor naturally discussed the “Fade” video that still has everybody talking, what it was like filming with her man and what almost happened on set while they were shooting their most intimate scenes. She all gave a bit of insight into how she linked up with Kanye West and being signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label.

You can check out the FULL clip of Teyana Taylor on The Wendy Williams Show below:

She also finally confirmed what many have been speculating for quite a while now, that she and Iman Shumpert are officially husband and wife. She showed off her unconventional ruby wedding ring and divulged that it is an untreated stone that is highly valuable.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

http://hellobeautiful.com/playlist/fox-fall-tv-hellobeautiful/item/2902736/

http://hellobeautiful.com/2016/09/21/michael-strahan-details-former-friendship-with-kelly-ripa-after-live-exit/

Also On Atlanta Daily World: