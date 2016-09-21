Rapper Shawty Lo dead at age 40

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – The media has confirmed that the man who was killed in a single car crash just outside the Atlanta city limits was rapper Shawty Lo.

Fulton County Police Department said the man was identified as Carlos Walker, who is better known for his hip hop alias Shawty Lo. The authorities say the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. when, according to WSB, the 2016 Audi crashed over a guardrail, hit several trees and caught fire at the Cascade Road exit.

Police said Walker was ejected and died from his injuries at the scene. There were two other people in the car with Walker. But the two women’s injuries were not deemed life threatening. They were taken to an area hospital.

The rapper’s manager confirmed the news and Shawty Lo’s Twitter account put out a statement:

My brother has passed he is no longer here but his spirit, his kind heart , and his music will live on Long live Shawty Lo King of Bankhead — SHAWTY LO (@THATSSHAWTYLO) September 21, 2016

Shawty Lo, who was born in Moultrie, Ga., in 1976, is perhaps best known for his hit “Betcha Can’t Do it like Me.”

But he is arguably best known nationally for the show that never was. The rapper made national headlines when millions protested the airing of a reality show about his 11 children with 10 different women that was to be titled “All My Babies Mamas” in 2013.

