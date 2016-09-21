Macy’s to Hire Over 2,000 Local Seasonal Workers

Macy’s, Inc. is looking to fill 2,350 seasonal positions in the greater Chicagoland area, Northwest Indiana, and Southern Wisconsin.

Macy’s, Inc. announced its plans Tuesday to hire seasonal associates for approximately 83,000 positions at its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores, call centers, distribution centers, and online fulfillment centers nationwide for the 2016 Christmas and holiday season.

“These seasonal positions fill an important niche in the American employment spectrum,” said Terry J. Lundgren, Macy’s, Inc. chairman and chief executive officer. “Especially at the holidays, we employ students working during break to help pay tuition, retirees seeking to remain active, and individuals from many walks of life wanting to supplement their income and benefit from receiving a merchandise discount on their purchases. We are proud to offer them this opportunity to work in a fun, fast-paced and collegial environment.”

For the first time, the retailer will host a national holiday hiring day on Friday, Sept. 30. Job candidates can visit all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Backstage store locations between 2 – 8 p.m. during the event. Candidates should apply in advance at macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com to discover open positions and opportunities for on-site interviews.

