Fulton Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. to host job fair at Turner Field

Fulton County District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. will host a Job Fair at Turner Field on Wednesday, October 12, 2016 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will feature 25 employers who are ready to hire new employees immediately or within the next 90 days. Turner Field is located at755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta Georgia.

Major hiring employers that will be onsite in collaboration with Fulton WorkSource Georgia (formerly Fulton County Workforce Development) include IKEA, Atlanta Beverage Company, Pepsi, FedEx and Delta Dental.

Job Readiness Workshops will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, October 4, 2016 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Oak Hill Child, Adolescent & Family Center

2805 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta, Georgia 30315

Thursday, October 6, 2016 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Metropolitan Branch Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway

Atlanta 30310

Fulton WorkSource Georgia is a division of the Fulton County Housing and Community Development Department. For more information, call 404-613-6381.

