Colin Kaepernick Responds To Receiving Death Threats Due To Anthem Protest

Colin Kaepernick continues to stand up for what he believes in via his protest of the national anthem, a move that has garnered him a wealth of support and admiration. However, there have also been many who have voiced their opposition to his stance, but now things have gotten out of hand and perhaps Kaepernick should up his security.

During a recent press conference after a game, Colin Kaepernick spoke to the media about his national anthem protest where he dropped the bomb that he has received several death threats since everything started. The Grio has Kaepernick’s words about the death threats and how he chooses to deal with them.

Via The Grio:

On Tuesday, Kaepernick admitted to reporters that he had received the threats through a “couple of different avenues.” When reporters asked what he thought would happen if anyone tried to act on the threats, he replied, “It will be loud and clear for everyone why it happened, and that would move this movement forward at a greater speed than what it is even now.”

“There’s a lot of racism disguised as patriotism in this country. And people don’t like to address that. And they don’t like to address what the root of this protest is,” he continued.

Kaepernick also pointed to recent events like the death of Terence Crutcher as evidence of why he is protesting in the first place. “I find it very hard that people don’t understand what’s going on. I think the message has been out there loud and clear for quite some time now.”

Unfortunately there is no surprise that Kaepernick is receiving multiple death threats for expressing his views, as those who would go to such lengths are the very types of people that he is speaking of. We continue to stand with him.

