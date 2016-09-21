Church Circuit 9-21-16

September to Remember Revival

Unity Baptist Church will host its revival every Wednesday in September at 7:30 p.m.

Sept 21–Rev. Victor Grigsby, Central Baptist Church, Pittsburgh

Sept 28—Rev. Dr. Jerry Carter, Calvary Baptist Church, Morristown, NJ. Rev. Dr. Richard W. Wingfield, Host Pastor. For more information call 412-646-1787.

Home-coming Revival

Sept. 21-23—Friendship Baptist Church, 17 E. Walnut St.,Washington, Pa., will have a Home-coming revival with guest revivalist and former pastor, Rev. Stephen D. Sullivan, of Cleveland, nightly at 7 p.m. For more information call 724-222-2382. Rev. Richard D. White Jr., pastor.

Pastors Anniversary

SEPT. 23—Trinity Baptist church invites you to celebrate our Pastor’s first year anniversary on Friday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Trinity baptist church at 3415 Ligioner St. in Lawrenceville. The special guest will be Pastor William Curtis and the Mt Ararat Baptist church family, and the following Sunday, Sept. 25, we will be featuring Rev. Steven Sullivan and his choir congregation from Cleveland.

