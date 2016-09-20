UniverSoul Circus returns to Chicago Sept. 28 with its rockstar cast of performers.

As has become its trademark after 23 years, UniverSoul Circus will present a multi-cultural cast from around the world. Performers include the Comedy Dog Act from Chile, Aerial Duet from Colombia, Pagoda Bowl Acrobats from China, Airborne Motorcycles from California, Caribbean Dynasty from Trinidad and Tobago, Russian Bar from Cuba, Contortionists from Ethiopia, and Magical Tigers and disco dancing Elephants from the United States. Leading the charge this year as Ringmaster for UniverSoul Circus is the multi-talented Lucky Malatsi of Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Just like the circular ring in which it sits, UniverSoul celebrates cultures from around the world and brings them together under the big top,” Founder and CEO Cedric Walker said. “At this time in our history we need to come together, to embrace and learn from each other. I believe the circus naturally brings people together. In 23 years of searching for talent, I have journeyed to every continent to find a multicultural, multinational mix of talent to showcase.”

This year’s show is sponsored by the Black McDonald’s Operator’s Association of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana (BMOA) who has sponsored the UniverSoul for the past ten years.

UniverSoul Circus will play 63 grand shows Chicago Sept. 28-Oct. 30 in Washington Park. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com or 1-800-745-3000. For more info, show times, and schedules, visit www.universoulcircus.com.

