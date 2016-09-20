National Museum of African American History and Culture Gets its Stamp

The National Museum of African American History and Culture is getting its stamp soon.

The U.S. Postal Service released its list of 2017 forever stamps Tuesday and the new museum is listed among the new forever stamps. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp, which is based on a photograph of the museum by Alan Karchmer showing a view of the northwest corner of the building.

The museum is the 19th Smithsonian museum and the only national museum devoted exclusively to African-American life, art, history, and culture. It’s located on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and officially opens to public Saturday, Sept. 24.

Other forever stamps released in 2017 include a Year of the Rooster stamp, a collection of posters of the Work Projects Administration, a stamp honoring the University of Notre Dame’s Father Theodore Hesburgh, and a stamp celebrating what would have been President John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday.

