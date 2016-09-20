“Barry,” Film About Obama’s College Years Is Slated For Netflix Debut

As his time in office comes closer to an end, the rush to create and release films about President Obama’s life is emerging faster than ever. A few weeks ago saw the debut of the John Legend produced film Southside With You, which focused on Barack and Michelle’s first date. Now there is a new film on the horizon that is solely about President Obama’s early years as a college student, and Netflix has slated its debut.

Simply titled Barry, the film showcases how President Obama navigates life as a young student who inevitably goes on to make history by obtaining the most powerful job in the free world. The Root has all of the details surrounding the film, as well as the part that popular streaming service Netflix plays in its debut to audiences.

Via The Root:

Earlier this summer, “Southside With You,” a movie about the president’s courtship of the first lady, was released and received amazing reviews. And now “Barry,” a film that’s been making the rounds at various film festivals, is heading to Netflix.

“Barry” stars a newcomer, actor Devon Terrell, as a young Barack Obama and is set in the early 1980s. It follows a 20-year-old Obama after he transfers to Columbia University and deals with questions of race, culture and identity. The film is directed by Vikram Gandhi and also stars Jason Mitchell of “Straight Outta Compton” and Ellar Coltrane of “Boyhood,” as well as Ashley Judd, Avi Nash and Jenna Elfman.

Although Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the film, it should definitely be on your radar to keep a look out for when it drops. While we are all heartbroken that he is leaving office, it’s lovely to see President Obama’s life getting recognition so soon. We’ll be watching!

