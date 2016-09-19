Regina King wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress

Actress Regina King has delivered strong performances in a plethora throughout her three-decade career but, until recently, had little to show for it in terms of hardware, save an NAACP Image Awards (Supporting Actress, Ray).

That string ended last year. Again King was able to stand before her Hollywood peers after winning an Emmy for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” for her role in American Crime TV. King went up against Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates for (Misery) as she was nominated for American Horror Story: Hotel; Olivia Colman for The Night Manager, Melissa Leo All The Way, Sarah Paulson American Horror Story: Hotel, and Jean Smart for Fargo.

King also won last year for the same series.

Photos: Instagram