Gas shortages continue throughout Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are irritated and confused as we continue to experience high gas prices and outright outages at many gas stations, particularly in the metro Atlanta area. According to reports, crews are putting in overtime to try to rectify the leak in the pipeline that supplies the fuel to this and other states.

So what exactly happened? 11 Alive came up with a few answers:

WHAT HAPPENED AND WHEN?

According to reports, a spill happened in a part of the pipeline in Helena, a rural part of Birmingham, Ala. The spill, which leaked more than 250,000 gallons of gasoline, was first detected on Sept. 9. But at this time officials don’t know when the leak first began.

WHAT LOCATIONS ARE AFFECTED?

The gas line distributes fuel from Alabama through the southeast, all the way up the eastern seaboard to New York. But the effects will be felt largely by Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia. Governors in those states have issued a state of emergency.

HOW LONG WILL IT LAST?

Officials have already begun working to fix the break and announced they would be constructing a bypass around the leak in order to keep the supply running. But at this time, they don’t expect to have any resolution for the incident until sometime this week.

IS THERE A GAS SHORTAGE?

Officials with Colonial Pipeline have been using an alternate line (normally used to carry jet fuel and diesel) to transport gasoline. The gas is still being distributed through that second line and fuel tankers, but there are still reports of spotty outages across the metro-Atlanta area.