Atlanta Hawks offer season pass package aimed At Millennials

ATLANTA — Cost conscious and tech forward fans who want to enjoy all the action of Atlanta Hawks’ basketball now have a mobile friendly option in the newly announced Hawks Season PASS. This fully digital ticket plan gives fans access to all of the Hawks regular and preseason games, with the exception of two Cleveland Cavaliers games and one Golden State Warriors game. The new product, which is on sale now, will guarantee access to 41 total home games, while seating may vary based on ticket demand and availability.

“The Hawks PASS program is a great new addition to our ticket portfolio. Our younger fans consume entertainment in a very different way and this option speaks directly to their decision making process,” said Hawks’ Sr. Vice President of Ticket Sales & Service, Kyle Brunson. “It’s perfect for millennials, who are not as focused on exactly where they sit in Philips Arena, but are more concerned with just being in the electric atmosphere of the game with their friends and other Hawks’ fans.”

The Hawks Season PASS can be purchased at hawks.com/hawkspass by using the promo code “SEASONPASS” for six monthly payments of $67 or a single payment of $399. Once purchased, ticket holders will use the Atlanta Hawks’ mobile app to register and redeem the tickets at the arena. Those that purchase the program and attend a game will receive a mobile notification up to 15 minutes before tip off as to their exact seat location.

Up to four Hawks Season PASS plans may be purchased together in a single transaction, and fans who wish to sit next to each other must purchases their Hawks PASS plans in the same transaction. The Hawks Season PASS deal is a limited time offer and will end on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, the same day the Hawks’ open their regular season at home against the Washington Wizards.

Experience will provide the mobile technology that powers the Hawks Season PASS.4

Photo: RTKGraphics