Watch Amber Riley Go Beast Mode On Beyoncé’s ‘1+1’ Song

Amber Riley is moving to London!

The multi-talented performer is moving overseas to star in Dreamgirls, opening at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End area this November.

Riley will play Effie White, inspired by Florence Ballard of The Supremes. The musical adaptation of the iconic film will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, who also directed The Book of Mormon.

“I am so honored and excited to not only be playing such an iconic role, but also to be working with Sonia Friedman and Casey Nicholaw,” she told the BBC. “Working on the West End is now a dream realized, I just feel like this is going to be something special.”

Before making the big move, the former Glee star had a send-off concert for fans. In addition to performing a covers, she invited friends Jordin Sparks, Major and Stevie Mackey to hit the stage.

But her performance of Beyonce’s “1+1” is what gave goosebumps to everyone. Hitting every note and adding a sweet run to the song, truly showed Amber’s range— and that she’s ready to hit the stage in the UK.

In the States she’s already had a good run on Broadway starring in 2012’s Cotton Club Parade and Mystery on the Docks with the Los Angeles Opera. Last year she starred in NBC’s live adaptation of The Wiz.

Oh, and she won Dancing with the Stars in 2013.

London, watch out.

