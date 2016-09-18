Lifestyles Report …What happens in Vegas

What’s that phrase that everyone likes to say when going to Las Vegas? “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” Well, what good is that? I like to tell what I have seen, heard and done. Isn’t that the job of a good reporter? To dish the dirt?

I hadn’t been to Vegas in about eight years and I don’t know how I stayed away so long. I guess I have been too busy exploring other locations and working too hard. This was my sixth or seventh trip to “Sin City” and I decided to go on a holiday weekend with good friends. Each time I go, I like to stay at a different hotel. The hotels are normally part of the attraction. I’m not one of those that believe it doesn’t matter what hotel you stay in because you are hardly in the room. I like a beautiful hotel and a beautiful room. In Vegas, I want glitz and glamour.

On this trip we stayed at Planet Hollywood. I like anything Hollywood. Each room features a Hollywood star. My room was the Jerry Maguire room and had a photo of Cuba Gooding and Tom Cruise. Under glass there was a bracelet and an earring that was worn by one of the actors and several business cards that were used in the film. The room was very comfortable, and the bathroom had double doors and a huge tub with a separate shower and a closet for the toilet. I would love to have a bathroom that large at home.