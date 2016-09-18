Church Service in the Park

For the first time in 30 years, The Lord’s Church (TLC) held their Sunday services in the park. On Aug. 14, members of the TLC congregation and a lot of TLC first timers gathered in Monroeville Community Park to worship and picnic. The message of hope on that day was from “The War Room Summer Series” and focused on the power to forgive and forget.



In between rain drops, Pastor Niecy Dennis-White delivered a strong message on forgiveness. Pastor Niecy said, “forgiving from the heart impacts the thoughts in the head. Forget? Yes, it’s the supernatural eraser! Not a permanent marker, but an erasable marker. In other words, it’s not that it didn’t happen but when I forgive in my heart God helps me to erase the debt as though it never happened.”

After a moving sermon, it was time to enjoy home cooked food and games. The members and guests of TLC did not let the rain put a damper on their day. The TLC Men of Valor escorted the guests through the buffet line, covering them with huge umbrellas so they would not get wet.

The children enjoyed the slip and slide while others participated in a hula hoop contest, face painting and organized games. There were back to school book bags for students from first grade to college and the afternoon ended with the King of Line Dance, Roland Ford, leading the group in a sanctified slide. The summer series continued on Aug. 21 at TLC on Haymaker Road and included a special youth prayer ceremony for back to school.

