Porsha Williams Squashed Rumors Of ‘RHOA’ Altercation

Porsha Williams had shed some light on the alleged altercation between her and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, Kandi Burruss.

If you remember last weekend, the pair were filming in an Atlanta restaurant when some kind of argument took place. According to gossip Tamara Tattles, the incident erupted after Williams was asked how her Bravo-appointed anger management classes were going.

“Porsha fled the restaurant as production captured her running out into traffic and running back and forth across the street,” Tattles claims. “Porsha had a full on meltdown while the rest of the cast watched through the window.”

Well now, Porsha is telling her side of the story. And as expected, it’s not as dramatic as the Atlanta gossips were making it out to be.

“No, we did not [have a fight],” she revealed on Dish Nation according to The Shade Room. “There was a misunderstanding, that Kandi and I had. I can’t say whether this was on or off camera. It was definitely a misunderstanding, but no I didn’t have a [mental] breakdown. Sometimes if you have a misunderstanding with a friend you disengage and go to your car and you leave.”

So, there you have it. Or at least, there you have it until the show premieres and/or Kandi comes out with a totally different story of the same incident.

Gotta love these reality show gals.

RELATED STORIES:

Porsha Williams And Kandi Burruss, Allegedly, Got Into A Fight

It Aint Throwback Thursday But Kandi Burruss And Tiny Harris Reunited

Kandi Burruss Reveals Ace Wells Tucker To The World In Adorable New Photo Shoot