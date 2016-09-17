Jay Z And Beyoncé Are Planning A Massive Charity Concert

If you’re still bummed out that you missed Made in America this year, Beyoncé and Jay Z are making up for it this October.

The pairing up to put on a massive Tidal concert in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center on Oct 15. Funds from tickets sales will go to the Robin Hood Foundation, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization.

As reported by Page Six, the event — for which tickets will start at $50, with some VIP packages going up to $100,000 — will raise money for Robin Hood, education for children in NYC and for charities nominated by the artists. The event will also be streamed live on Tidal.

While the confirmed line-up hasn’t been announced yet, Nicki Minaj, Lauryn Hill and Lil Wayne are said to be involved. In addition to Jay Z and Queen Bey performing.

This week, Apple’s Jimmy Iovine dissolved rumors that they were interested in buying Tidal. “We’re really running our own race,” Iovine told BuzzFeed News. “We’re not looking to acquire any streaming services.”

Currently Tidal has 4.2 million paid subscribers, while Apple Music has 17 million— and Spotify has 40 million. But maybe this concert will sway some of those numbers.

RELATED STORIES:

Jay Z Pens Illustrated Essay: ‘The War On Drugs Is An Epic Fail’

#BlackLivesMatter: Jay Z And Others Release Music About #AltonSterling And #PhilandoCastile

Apple In Early Talks To Buy Jay Z’s Tidal