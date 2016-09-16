South Side Help Center Names New Director of Operations

Peaches Fondern, a seasoned leader who was born and raised in Chicago’s Roseland community and joined South Side Help Center (SSHC) in 1998 as a Prevention Case Manager and progressed through various projects and positions over the past 18 years, has been promoted to Director of Operations. These positions include being Women’s Prevention Education Programs Coordinator overseeing the young and adult women’s project as well as the Shelter Women’s AIDS project and being recognized as the Ryan White Psychosocial Counselor in March of 2009 and providing medical supportive and housing Ryan White Case Management services (June 2007 – October 2010) working to ensure that clients were educated about the various issues of HIV that can or do impact their daily existence and have the tools, skills and resources available to address those issues.

Prior to joining SSHC, Fondern held positions for learning disabled college students at Oberlin College; Program Director for economically disadvantaged students in the Virgin Islands; Prevention Specialist at Alternative School Network; and Prevention Specialist & Social Development skills educator at Gateway (Youth Care) Foundation and the University of Illinois. She is a graduate of Christian Fenger High School and received her B.A. in Psychology from Oberlin College, Oberlin, Ohio.

Ms. Fondern stated,” For nearly 30 years SSHC has been in the business of providing people from all walks of life with information, tools and resources that can improve and/or change their lives.” She went on to say, “My hope is that as I continue to improve myself, I will help impact the lives of those around me to improve themselves, thus creating a ripple effect for change that can lead to stronger, healthier communities.”