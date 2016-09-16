Nick Gordon Held ‘Legally Responsible’ For Bobbi Kristina’s Death, Report Says

Ending a year of speculation, a Fulton County, Georgia, judge ruled Friday that Nick Gordon “is ‘legally responsible’ for Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death after the defendant failed to appear in court,” reports 11 ALIVE:

The conservator of Brown’s estate filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit against Gordon in August 2015. The suit accused Gordon of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and transferring money from Brown’s account into his own without authorization.

Brown, the daughter of Whitney Houston and singer Bobby Brown, died in August 2015 – several months after being found unresponsive in a tub at her Roswell townhome. Gordon was her longtime partner.

[…]

Fulton County Superior Court Judge T. Jackson Bedford said because Gordon has failed to appear twice, anything alleged by the plaintiff is admitted through omission.

“No criminal charges have been filed against Gordon,” notes the report.

SOURCE: 11 ALIVE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

