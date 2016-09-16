Last Days to Register for City Colleges 12-Week Fall Sessions

Registration for City Colleges of Chicago 12-week Fall 2016 session courses close Monday.

Students can still register for a certificate or associate degree program at one of City Colleges’ seven locations until Monday, Sept. 19 for the 12-week session beginning Sept. 26.

Chicago Star Scholarships, which give free tuition and books to recent Chicago Public School graduates who have a 3.0 GPA and 17 or higher ACT score in Math and English, are still available. Chicago Star Scholars are also eligible for scholarships and bachelor’s degree transfer opportunities offered by four-year colleges and universities in the Star Scholarship Partnership program.

Interested students can search for Fall 2016 courses at all seven City Colleges locations online. To begin the registration process, call 773-COLLEGE or visit www.ccc.edu.