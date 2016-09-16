Ground Breaking Ceremony For University of Chicago South Side Trauma Center

After long and tedious protests and countless pleas to bring a trauma center to the South Side, Chicago residents will have access to the University of Chicago Medicine Center.

On Thursday morning, senior executives, public officials, community stakeholders including Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Alderman Leslie Hairston along with the University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer, Executive Vice President Kenneth Polonsky and Medical Center President Sharon O’Keefe was in attendance for the ground breaking ceremony, implementing Get CARE.

It will be the first major step to increase the South Side’s access to emergency, trauma and specialty care and includes a dedicated cancer hospital.

The importance of a person hangs in hands of time of transporting a patient fifteen to twenty minutes away from their destination. U of C hopes to cut the travel time from the emergency department to the Center for Care and Discovery’s operating rooms by 50 percent from 15 minutes to 7 minutes.

The emergency department (ED) is expected to cost $39 million, with the overall Get CARE plan projected to cost $269 million.

In addition, more than 1,000 permanent positions and close to 400 construction jobs will be created from the massive expansion serving the Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Kenwood, Washington Park, Grand Crossing and as far as South Shore communities.

Some of the new features of the ED will include 41 treatment stations, four psychiatric rooms, four trauma resuscitation bays and other dedicated medical capabilities.

The University of Chicago’s emergency department is scheduled to open in January 2018—other trauma services will be offered later.

Photo Credit: Parthenia Luke

Pictured l-r: Toni Preckwinkle, Kenneth Polonsky, and Sheila O’Keefe

Mayor Rahm Emanuel talks with Crane High School Medical Students

Pictured: Crane High School Students with State Senator Mattie Hunter

University Of Chicago President Robert J. Zimmer

Alderman Leslie Hairston (5th Ward)