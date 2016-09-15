Tracee Ellis Ross First In 30 Years To Earn ‘Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy’ Emmy Nomination

Tracee Ellis Ross has a lot to be happy about these days. Not only is her hit ABC series blackish gearing up for a third season, but she also earned a historical Emmy nomination for her role as headstrong and lovable doctor, wife and mom Rainbow Johnson on the hilarious family sitcom. With this year’s Emmy awards only a few days away, our fingers are crossed for our favorite “girlfriend” to win, especially because she could break a 30 year streak.

ABC News is reporting that Tracee Ellis Ross already made history when she was nominated for a 2016 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, which hasn’t been done since Phylicia Rashad was last nominated in 1986 for her role as everyone’s favorite TV mom Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show. However, if she were to win, she would be the first black women to do so since Isabel Sanford won for playing Louise Jefferson on The Jeffersons in 1981.

Via ABC News:

Tracee Ellis Ross is making history as the first black woman in three decades to receive an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series.

On “Good Morning America” today, Ross watched a clip of co-star Anthony Anderson’s freak-out moment last month when he read his own Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series, as well as Ross’ nod and their “Black-ish” show’s nod for outstanding comedy series.

“So I’m sitting at home watching and it was hilarious,” Ross said. “I screamed when Anthony, when he said his name, I was literally like a seal. And then, when he got to my category, I was like, ‘Are they going to go with the Ellis, or the Ross?’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, the E’s are done!’”

As one of our favorite and funny Beauties, we will be cheering Tracee on this Sunday when the 2016 Emmy awards air at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

