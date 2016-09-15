Netflix Orders “She’s Gotta Have It” Series From Spike Lee

If you are a die-hard fan of Spike Lee Joints (and really, who isn’t) then this round of news is about to make your whole day. It was exactly 30 years ago that Spike Lee made his directorial, feature film debut with the beautiful, black-and-white love story She’s Gotta Have It. The film centered on the sexy, complicated and irresistible Nola Darling and the many suitors vying for her heart. The film was not only ahead of its time, but it also revolutionized black love on film and made Spike Lee a household name. Now, it has just been announced that popular streaming service Netflix has officially ordered a She’s Gotta Have It series, directed by Spike Lee himself.

With the current hit shows like The Get Down and upcoming series’ Marvel’s Luke Cage and Dear White People, Netflix is proving that they are seriously committed to telling the stories that matter to their African American audience. She’s Gotta Have It should fit into the current programming slate perfectly and it also gives Spike Lee a chance to flex his skills on a streaming service for the first time.

Industry insider Variety has all of the details about the show, including Spike Lee and his wife Tonya’s involvement, the episode order and Lee’s comments about the deal.

Netflix has given a 10-episode series order to “She’s Gotta Have It,” a remake of Spike Lee’s 1986 debut film, Variety has confirmed. Lee will direct each half-hour installment and serves as executive producer on the project with his wife and producing partner Tonya Lewis Lee.

“SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT Has A Very Special Place In My Heart. We Shot This Film In 12 Days (2 Six Day Weeks) Way Back In The Back Back Of The Hot Summer Of 1985 For A Mere Total of $175,000. Funds That We Begged, Borrowed and Whatnot To Get That Money. This Is The 1st Official Spike Lee Feature Film Joint And Everything That We Have Been Blessed With In This Tough Business Of Film All Have Been Due To SGHI.

Now With The Passing (August 8th) Of The 30th Anniversary, It’s A Gift That Keeps On Giving. We Are Getting An Opportunity To Revisit These Memorable Characters Who Will Still Be Relevant And Avant Garde 3 Decades Later. With All That Said It Was My Wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, Producer In Her Own Right, Who Had The Vision To Take My Film From The Big Screen And Turn It Into An Episodic Series. It Had Not Occurred To Me At All. Tonya Saw It Plain As Day. I Didn’t. We Are Hyped That NETFLIX Is Onboard With This Vision As Nola Darling, Mars Blackmon, Jamie Overstreet And Greer Childs DO DA DAMN THANG Now, Today In Da Republic Of Brooklyn, New York.”

As of now, there has been no word of a production start date or a series release date, but we will keep you posted when all the news continues to trickle in.

