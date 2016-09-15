After Monica’s ‘The Real’ Interview, Brandy Sends A Subliminal Response

Just when you though the long-standing beef/feud/drama/pettiness between Brandy and Monica had come to an end, today another installment in the saga emerged. Coming on the heels of Monica’s appearance on the season premiere of The Real where she spoke of how she felt about Brandy response to not joining the #SoGoneChallenge of her 2003 hit song, Brandy released her own response today that is heavy on the subliminals, but definitely manages to get her point across.

When Monica proclaimed that she was “unbothered” by Brandy’s remark of “chile bye” in response to a fan’s question about whether or not she would engage in the #SoGoneChallenge that showcased the timeless appeal of Monica’s 2003 hit, many assumed the issue was dead. Well Brandy, never one to let comments at her expense go by unnoticed, took to her Snapchat to let fans know how she felt about it.

In the series of Snapchat videos, Brandy can be heard saying that she responds to being attacked by being positive and that even though people are shady and say shady things, she takes the high road.

You can check out the full VIDEO of Brandy’s response below:

Unfortunately, something tells me that this is far from over, as both ladies have maintained a strained frenemy relationship for almost 20 years now. Perhaps they can just wish each other well…from a distance.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

‘Makeup and Breakup’: New Web Series Explores The Ups & Downs Of Relationships

http://hellobeautiful.com/2016/09/15/13-year-old-boy-shot-fatally-police/