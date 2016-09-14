FDFabulous: Celebrity Makeup Artist AJ Crimson’s Top Fall Beauty Tips

When it comes to beat faces,and creating trends, celebrity makeup artistis a sought after expert in the field. Even his name is as colorful as the lipsticks and foundations in his beloved cosmetics line. Get it…crimson?

Harlem’s Skin & Laser Center was the place to be this weekend, for the kickoff of #NYFW, where the who’s who of the style, fashion and beauty blogosphere gathered to meet Crimson and pick his brain about fall fashion trends.

While indulging in mimosas, canapes and conversation, ladies were treated to personal messages, manicures and beauty hacks that will transform any beauty routine.

Using inexpensive beauty items found at Family Dollar, AJ gave simple beauty tips that even the most makeup-inept beauty can do.

Lashes

-Give eyes an instant wake-up call with L.A. Girl Mascara available at Family Dollar. For an effortless and dramatic eye popping effect, extend mascara root to tip for luxurious, voluminous lashes. Protect your eyeshadow by using a triangular sponge to hold the eyelid up and catch any mascara as you sweep the wand through your eyelashes.

Smile

-You need to make sure any look is complimented by a designer smile – Colgate Optic White Express White toothpaste is proven to whiten teeth in just 3 days and is Colgate’s fastest teeth whitening toothpaste ever.

Don’t Waste That Old Eyeshadow

-One of my favorite things to customize is nail polish. Using a shade of metallic eyeshadow, scrape a bit of shadow on a mixing tray and add a clear near polish. Just mix and apply! You now have a way to try something new or repurpose old eye shadow that didn’t quite work on you.

Tips For Fall

Experiment!

There are a lot of cool beauty trends happening right now. There’s nothing wrong with a great matte lip. We’re seeing a lot darker colors from the runway this season. Weather and the seasons as we knew it, have merged together and that makes it easier to do things you thought were just for summer and doing it in the winter time. Using peach tones on deeper skin tones and fair complexions as well is always really great.

Berry lips

I’m in love with them. I have a shade called “No Explanations,” one of my favorite ones. Mix a little bit of lip gloss in the center just to have a lip that stays all day, but has a little bit more of a sheen to it.

Skin Is In

The thing I love about the AJ Crimson dual skin creme foundation is, I started with the deepest color, which would match a girl who is South Sudanese. I figured if I could get this color right and get it to where it isn’t ashy or green, so many products leave Black women feel that way, I had to get it right. That deeper skin tone is always left out. I want the skin to look like skin. The wearability is really great. We spend so much time trying to hide our imperfections, to the point where the coverage of most of our foundations are too much. You want to walk in the room and them to say ‘You look so beautiful today,’ not ‘Girl, your makeup looks so good.’ It lasts up to eight hours or more in crazy humidity and it’s the same color. It matches. The undertones are correct. I’m glad Black women have made their voices heard on social media to demand better. She’s searching for brands like mine.

Claire Sulmers from Fashion Bomb Daily gave us her top three fall fashion trends.

Learning great style and beauty tips at @AJCrimson's beauty bar #FDFabulous #NYFWNoir A photo posted by HelloBeautiful (@hellobeautiful) on Sep 10, 2016 at 11:20am PDT

Thigh High Boots

We always love a good thigh high boot. I think they’re classic, but something that’s reoccurring. It’s always saucy and sassy to wear over jeans or with a short mini dress or skirt.

Fringe

Balmain has tons of embellished garments. It’s all coming from the runway to real life. And for the budget-conscious beauty: always go to Zara and Topshop. Cruise sites for sales. The Outnet.com is one of my favorites.

Monochromatic- The Streamline

Wearing one outfit all in one color. It’s slimming it’s chic and it’s simple.

And when you need to go from night to day, celebrity stylist Anastasia Walker has these quick and helpful tips:

See How Your Outfit Will Look In Future Photos:

-Before special events, or first dates, I recommend snapping a quick pic – have a friend take it, your doorman or use a self timer!

Confidence Doesn’t Mean Overexposed

-We all want to feel sexy and confident, and showing skin is an easy way to accomplish this. However, it’s important to be strategic to the ratio of skin that should be exposed. The best way to do this is to pick one area to highlight. For example, if you’re showing off your legs, opt out of revealing cleavage.

5 Fall Staples This Year:

Statement coat with detachable pieces

Flare trousers

Light tank top to transition your office outfit to a night out

Quality black leather coat

Plaid Print

RELATED STORIES:

What’s Normal? SheaMoisture Showcases The Beauty Of Every Hair Texture

Wake Up, Flawless: LeToya Luckett’s 5 Major Keys From Her Beauty Routine