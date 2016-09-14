ATLANTA — The nationally-renowned Black Women’s Expo, the nation’s longest-running exposition for the African American consumer, is coming to Atlanta, October 7 – 9 at the Georgia World Congress Center, as presented by Walgreens.

The 22-year annual event, which has thrived in the city of Chicago and now makes its appearance in the ATL, includes powerful speakers, exciting entertainment, national celebrities and much more. You will be able to connect with 30,000 upscale women at the nation’s most important lifestyle expo.

Past speakers at the Black Women’s Expo have included the crème de la crème of American personalities, civic leaders and inspirational speakers, including: Oprah Winfey, Dr. Maya Angelou, Susan Taylor, Michael Baisden, Les Brown, Cicely Tyson, Lisa Nichols, Johnnie Cochran, Jr., Kim Coles, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Dr. Jocelyn Elders, Nikki Giovanni, Dick Gregory, LisaRaye McCoy and many others.

Entertainers who have graced previous BWE’s during its two-decade run in Chicago have included the likes of Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Lalah Hathaway, The O’Jays, Will Downing, Regina Bell, Tyrese Gibson, Faith Evans, Brian McKnight, Teena Marie, Angie Stone, Trey Songz and a host of other A-list singers.

The BWE will also feature expositions and discussions in the areas of Health & Wellness, Beauty Bar, Kidz Korner, Education, Automotive, Food Sampling and Family Services.

Now the extravaganza is gracing the ATL. Come and join in an edifying, uplifting and rejuvenating experience at the Black Women’s Expo from Oct. 7 – 9.

Half Priced Adult Tickets available now at all Walgreens. For tickets click:http://www.theblackwomensexpo.com/tickets/